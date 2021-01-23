    Dolph Ziggler's Brother Ryan Nemeth to Wrestle Hangman Page on AEW Dynamite

    AEW announced Friday that Ryan Nemeth will make his Dynamite debut next week in a singles match against Adam "Hangman" Page.

    Nemeth is the younger brother of WWE Superstar and reigning SmackDown tag team champion Dolph Ziggler, who replied to AEW's announcement regarding the Nemeth vs. Page match:

    While Nemeth never made it to WWE's main roster, he signed a developmental deal in 2010 and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling, and he twice held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championships.

    WWE's developmental territory moved the Florida Championship Wrestling in 2011 and then morphed into NXT in 2012.

    Nemeth changed his ring name to Briley Pierce in FCW and won the FCW Tag Team Championships with Brad Maddox.

    He served as both a wrestler and a backstage interviewer in NXT until WWE released him from his contract in 2013.

    Nemeth wrestled for multiple independent promotions across the world following his WWE release and even briefly held the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship in Japanese promotion DDT Pro-Wrestling.

    Nemeth has also dabbled in comedy, much like his brother, and written several books, including Hardbody: How to Be One and Life Advice for Your Life.

    AEW often has independent wrestlers on its YouTube show AEW Dark, and they sometimes end up being one-off appearances. But the fact that Nemeth is making his debut on Dynamite against one of the company's top stars may be a sign that there are bigger plans in the works for him.

    Whatever the case, the 36-year-old Nemeth will have the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage of his professional wrestling career, and there may be more opportunities to come if he impresses.

                        

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

