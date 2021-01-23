The Undertaker on Fighting Brock Lesnar in UFC: 'F--k No ... You F--king Crazy?'

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The Undertaker is one of the biggest, toughest professional wrestlers of all time, but not even he is willing to mix it up with Brock Lesnar in a real-life fight situation.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience this week (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Taker was asked if he would consider fighting Lesnar inside the UFC Octagon.

The Deadman was almost incredulous when asked, saying: "F--k no. What are you smoking? Never mind [laughs], what are you f--king crazy?”

Perhaps the biggest thing holding The Undertaker is age, as he is now 55 years old and retired from professional wrestling after deciding that his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 last year would be his final match.

Meanwhile, Lesnar is 43 and not too far removed from his last UFC fight, as he faced Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016.

Lesnar originally won that fight in dominant fashion, but it was overturned to a draw after he tested positive for clomiphene. Lesnar has not competed in another UFC fight since then.

The Beast Incarnate has an impressive UFC resume to his credit, though, having won the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008. He successfully defended it twice before losing to Cain Velasquez and then Alistair Overeem, although his body was compromised at the time by diverticulitis.

Lesnar was also a champion amateur wrestler at the University of Minnesota before breaking into WWE and MMA.

Taker faced Lesnar in a WWE ring many times and they both enjoyed some success against each other, although Lesnar did end The Undertaker's 21-0 WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30.

While it was believable that The Undertaker could go toe to toe with Lesnar in the world of professional wrestling, it is likely that essentially any pro wrestler, including Taker, would be on the receiving end of a beatdown at the hands of Lesnar in a true MMA fight.

