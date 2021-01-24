Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 257

1 of 10

OK, McGregor. Back to the drawing board.

A KO victim when they first fought in 2014, Poirier weathered a striking storm in the first round of the rematch before establishing himself in the second with leg kicks and catching the Irishman with a series of punches that put him down, and out, at 2:32 of the second.

It was a jolt to a sport that had waited since January 2020 for McGregor to return, but not to Poirier, who lost inside two minutes in the first fight in 2014 but had rebounded with 10 victories and an interim title reign in the intervening six-plus years.

He was a sizable underdog but entered the cage ranked second in the lightweight division to McGregor's fourth and seventh on the pound-for-pound list to his opponent's 13th.

His win was the ninth in UFC history in a rematch by a fighter who'd been stopped in the first round.

"I'm happy, but I'm not surprised," Poirier said. "We're 1-1. Maybe we have to do it again."

McGregor was swinging for the fences and landed several strong blows in the opening stretch of the first round, but Poirier got inside and scored a takedown and extended the round. McGregor was back up and landed more jolting blows later in the first, but Poirier handled them better and was talking back and forth with the former two-division champ as they engaged.

Poirier's kicks to McGregor's lead leg calf limited the Irishman's movement as the second round began and allowed Poirier to land stunning blows of his own. He rattled McGregor badly as the Irishman retreated to the fence and then dropped McGregor to the floor with a hard right.

Two more ground strikes brought Herb Dean in for a rescue.

"The goal was to be technical and pick my shots, not brawl at all," he said. "I have a tendency to get crazy and try and hurt guys. I felt like this was a title fight. I'm the champion."

McGregor, who fought less than a minute in 2020 and had been off since 2018 before that, claimed the absence from regular work didn't help his cause.

"It's hard to overcome inactivity. I wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be," he said. "I have to dust it off and come back at it. You don't get away with being inactive in this business.

"It's a tough one to swallow."