Kobe Bryant's 1963 Chevy Impala Expected to Sell for Around $250K at Auction

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's 1963 Chevy Impala is up for sale at Goldin Auctions, per TMZ Sports.

Goldin Auctions Founder and CEO Ken Goldin told TMZ Sports he expects the car to sell for around $250,000. The bidding has started at $100,000.

Vanessa Bryant gifted the car to her husband in 2006 after taking it to West Coast Customs, a custom body shop featured in the MTV show Pimp My Ride.

Goldin Auctions also provided an additional description of the car:

"That’s what is offered here as this truly one-of-a-kind car was custom built for the late great Kobe Bryant and given to him by his wife Vanessa. This vehicle was commissioned by Kobe’s wife Vanessa as a gift for her husband for Christmas in 2006. Vanessa Bryant retained the services of West Coast Customs of Corona, CA, the famed shop that inspired MTV's “Pimp My Ride”, to create the ultimate Impala lowrider. Beginning with a solid foundation of a rust-free 1963 Impala, WCC disassembled the car and blasted the body to bare metal for what would be a multi-coat paint finish in a deluxe mix of purple and royal blue that was custom blended by the renowned House of Kolor."

Per TMZ Sports, Bryant no longer owned the car as of 2013, and it went up for auction at Barrett-Jackson in 2014.

Bidding is open until Saturday, January 30.

Bryant won five NBA titles and made 18 All-Star Games during his 20-year NBA career, which was spent entirely with the Lakers. The 2007-08 NBA MVP was an 11-time All-NBA First Team member and won a pair of Olympic gold medals.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bryant tragically died last January with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.