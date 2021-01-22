    Damian Lillard, Fiancee Kay'La Hanson Announce Birth of Twins Kali and Kalii

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 23, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard passes the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Spurs won 125-104. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    Steve Dykes/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and his fiancee, Kay'La Hanson, announced the birth of twin daughters Friday as well as the point guard's newest nickname. 

    "Just call me Daddy Dame from now on," Lillard wrote on Instagram as he introduced his children. "Kali Emma Lee Lillard (Callie) and Kalii Laheem Lillard (kuh-lee)."

    Lillard also has a two-year-old son, Damian Jr.

    The twins were born on Thursday—an off night for the Blazers—and a postponed game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday gives the family even more time together.

