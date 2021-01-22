    Rick Carlisle: Becky Hammon on 'A Great Trajectory' to Become NBA Head Coach

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 23, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, right, runs drills with forward Rudy Gay before the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle believes San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is on her way to running her own NBA team.

    "She's on a great track, a great trajectory," Carlisle told reporters before the Mavs and Spurs tipped off Friday. "She's had a lot of interviews. I know she has done very well in the interviews from things I have heard from people who have talked to her. I believe she is going to get there."

    Hammon, 43, has already broken numerous barriers on the sidelines, most recently becoming the first female acting head coach in league history after Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in late December. 

           

