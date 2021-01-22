Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown Star in Duel as 76ers Sweep 2-Game Series with Celtics

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

For the second time in as many games, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center, 122-110.

The two-game sweep moves the Sixers to 11-5 on the year while the Celtics fall to 8-6. The win also extends Philly's lead in the Atlantic division to two games over Boston.

After defeating the Celtics 117-109 on Wednesday, the 76ers got even stronger with Seth Curry returning to the lineup following a six-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols. The guard notched 15 points with three three-pointers over 26 minutes in his return.

Along with another MVP-caliber performance from Joel Embiid, it was more than enough to finish off the Celtics, who have now lost three straight.



Notable Performers

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers: 38 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 11-for-15 FG, 14-for-15 FT

Tobias Harris, PF, Philadelphia 76ers: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-for-12 FG

Jaylen Brown, SG, Boston Celtics: 42 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Marcus Smart, PG, Boston Celtics: 20 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds

What's Next

Boston returns home for a Sunday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET before heading back out on the road for a two-game trip to Chicago and San Antonio next week. Philadelphia, meanwhile, begins another two-game series with the Detroit Pistons at Little Cesars Arena beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

