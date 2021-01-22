    Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown Star in Duel as 76ers Sweep 2-Game Series with Celtics

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 23, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, left, celebrates with forward Tobias Harris, center, and guard Ben Simmons, right, following the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    For the second time in as many games, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center, 122-110. 

    The two-game sweep moves the Sixers to 11-5 on the year while the Celtics fall to 8-6. The win also extends Philly's lead in the Atlantic division to two games over Boston.

    After defeating the Celtics 117-109 on Wednesday, the 76ers got even stronger with Seth Curry returning to the lineup following a six-game absence due to the league's health and safety protocols. The guard notched 15 points with three three-pointers over 26 minutes in his return. 

    Along with another MVP-caliber performance from Joel Embiid, it was more than enough to finish off the Celtics, who have now lost three straight. 

          

    Notable Performers

    Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers: 38 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 11-for-15 FG, 14-for-15 FT

    Video Play Button
    Tobias Harris, PF, Philadelphia 76ers: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-for-12 FG

    Jaylen Brown, SG, Boston Celtics: 42 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

    Marcus Smart, PG, Boston Celtics: 20 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds 

                 

    What's Next

    Boston returns home for a Sunday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET before heading back out on the road for a two-game trip to Chicago and San Antonio next week. Philadelphia, meanwhile, begins another two-game series with the Detroit Pistons at Little Cesars Arena beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

