Red Sox Rumors: Kike Hernandez Has 'Momentum' to Sign Contract with Boston

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly trending toward signing veteran utilityman Kike Hernandez in free agency.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Red Sox "have momentum" with Hernandez and could sign him before the end of the weekend.

Hernandez, 29, has spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and played a role in L.A.'s World Series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays last season.

While Hernandez has primarily been an outfielder during his seven-year MLB career, he has also spent time at every infield position for the Dodgers besides pitcher and catcher.

Hernandez is also a solid hitter with some pop, as evidenced by his career-high 21 home runs to go along with 52 RBI in 2018. He followed that up with 17 homers and a career-best 64 RBI the next year.

Last season, Hernandez appeared in only 48 games due to the fact that the season was shortened by COVID-19, but he was fairly productive with a .230 batting average, five homers, 20 RBI and 20 runs scored as a jack of all trades.

Hernandez also appeared in 17 playoff games during the Dodgers' run to a World Series title.

He has no shortage of playoff experience with 58 postseason games to his credit, and he has been a dominant force at times at the plate.

Hernandez hit .444 with three home runs and seven RBI in the 2017 NLCS and hit .308 with two homers and two RBI in last year's NLCS.

In addition to his versatility and playoff experience, Hernandez likely appeals to the Red Sox due to his ability to hit left-handed pitching. Hernandez slashes .263/.345/.474 against lefties during his career compared to .222/.286/.386 against righties.

Hernandez also has experience with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who selected him to be part of Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

If Hernandez signs with the Red Sox, he would have a solid opportunity to win the starting second baseman job since Boston is lacking great options at the position.

Aside from that, Hernandez could fill in essentially everywhere else on the diamond as well, making him a hugely beneficial and valuable addition.