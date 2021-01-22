Texans Rumors: Colts DC Matt Eberflus 'Early Favorite' for Vacant HC Job

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is now an "early favorite" to land the Houston Texans head coach job, according to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe.

Eberflus interviewed with the AFC South club earlier this week as the Texans look to name a permanent replacement after firing head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien midseason last year.

The 50-year-old Ohio native originally turned down an opportunity to interview with Houston this offseason. Now he may be the team's next coach.

How that would play inside the locker room is a bit unclear.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been extremely vocal in his demands to be included in the regime change, specifically backing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, but the front office hasn't exactly been on the same page.

So far the team has completed interviews with Eberflus, Bieniemy, Joe Brady, Jim Caldwell, David Culley, Leslie Frazier, Marvin Lewis and Brandon Staley—the last of whom was later hired by the Los Angeles Chargers. The Texans' current offensive coordinator, Tim Kelly, is also expected to interview for the job.

Quarterback Josh McCown, the 41-year-old who backed up Watson last season, interviewed for the position on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. While he's still an active player, he's worked as a volunteer quarterbacks coach at a North Carolina high school, flying back-and-forth during the season to remain available on game days.

Only three of the 10 candidates have a history of being in charge of a defense, but it appears Eberflus has the Texans leaning in that direction.

As rumors over Watson demanding a trade continue to swirl, filling this vacancy is arguably the most important hire Houston has made. Getting it right—and satisfying its star quarterback—may not necessarily go hand-in-hand. It'll be on the Texans front office to figure out how to balance the needs of the franchise.