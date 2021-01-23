UFC 257 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for McGregor vs. Poirier 2

2 of 4

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

Conor McGregor enters his latest UFC bout as a sizeable favorite. His profile is one of the reasons for that. There is no bigger star in the sport, and it makes sense that would shorten his odds as people flock to back the two-division champion.

However, Poirier shouldn't be discounted.

McGregor depends a lot on fast starts. He has plenty of first-round finishes, including a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone last time out. But assuming that he will sleep The Diamond in the same way he did six years ago is a bold assumption.

The Irishman hits with more power than nearly everyone in the division, but it's worth noting that Poirier hasn't been knocked out since 2016. That's an eight-fight stretch that includes opponents such as Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

He was able to walk through clean shots from all of those guys and still get off enough offense of his own to win. Surviving the early rounds will be a tall task, as McGregor is among the most gifted strikers in the division. But if he can get the fight to the third round, that's where the tide could change.

McGregor's fights rarely make it out of the second round. When they do, he's shown issues with his endurance, including his loss to Nurmagomedov and majority-decision win over Nate Diaz.

Poirier is a powerful striker in his own right, and his loss to Nurmagomedov has little to do with how he matches up with McGregor. That's his only loss since 2016.

The Diamond has outdueled every other opponent on the feet. If he can get the fight to the third round, it's rarely charted territory for McGregor, and we could be headed toward a major upset.

Prediction: Poirier via decision.