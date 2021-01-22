WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from January 22

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE prepares for the Royal Rumble on January 31, it's all hands on deck as more and more Superstars declare their entries and attempt to qualify for the titular Rumble matches.

This week's SmackDown continued to build up the pay-per-view while also dealing with some in-house business for the blue brand.

After earning a title shot by defeating Sami Zayn last week, Apollo Crews challenged Big E in a match for the Intercontinental Championship.

We also saw Bayley and Bianca Belair compete on an obstacle course to see which one was the superior athlete, and Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens prepared for their showdown at The Royal Rumble.

Let's look at everything that happened on Friday's show.