Tom Brady Says Aaron Rodgers Does Everything Well Ahead of NFC Championship

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was highly complimentary of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

According to Scott Smith of the Bucs' official website, Brady said the following about Rodgers on Friday: "He basically does everything well. He's got great command and experience. He obviously throws the ball as well as any quarterback, gets rid of the ball quickly. It's a big test and we're [gonna] have to play great football to beat him."

Brady and Rodgers are unquestionably two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, and they will meet in the playoffs for the first time Sunday when the Packers host the Buccaneers at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Brady is widely viewed as the GOAT because of his six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots, as well as his four Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards and the fact that he ranks first in NFL history with 581 touchdown passes.

While Rodgers' accolades don't quite measure up, it can be argued that he is the more skilled and physically gifted signal-caller.

Rodgers, who is six years younger than Brady at 37, has an impressive list of accomplishments in his own right. He is a nine-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection. He also won Super Bowl XLV and was named Super Bowl MVP.

He is the heavy favorite to win his third NFL MVP award this year as well, which would tie him with Brady.

Rodgers enjoyed arguably the best season of his career in 2020, as he completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, an NFL-high 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

He led the Packers to a 13-3 record and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Doing all of that was no small feat considering many were writing Rodgers off after a down 2019 season, which was followed by the Packers selecting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL draft.

Brady also had to answer some questions this season in the wake of his decision to leave the Patriots after 20 seasons and sign with the Bucs.

Some have suggested over the years that Brady was a system quarterback who thrived primarily due to Pats head coach Bill Belichick, but Tom Terrific proved his detractors wrong this season.

At the age of 43, Brady completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He led the Bucs to an 11-5 mark and their first playoff berth since 2007.

After beating the Washington Football Team at home and the New Orleans Saints on the road, Brady will face his toughest challenge yet in the form of Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Brady and Rodgers will go down as two of the all-time greats regardless of what happens Sunday, but both quarterbacks would add a huge feather to their cap with a victory and a Super Bowl berth.