Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Credit: WWE.com

The Royal Rumble represents a rare time in WWE. It begins the Road to WrestleMania as the first big pay-per-view of the year and is known for major moments that define the year to come.

Some Superstars need shows like this to thrive. They need the opportunity to change, and it must happen on a stage where no one can forget the moment. And what better stage is there than the Royal Rumble?

This year's event has potential to change so many for the better. Whether it be a dramatic villainous betrayal or a heroic return to form, these character turns create drama and expectations that feel worthy of the forthcoming Show of Shows.

This is a year of change when there is hope for many characters to find a new direction. Talent like Nikki Cross and Cesaro cannot find a spot on the show without a clear evolution, while Bray Wyatt, Shayna Baszler and John Morrison may be on TV but have not quite found their right persona.

The following rankings look at the most likely heel and face turns that will happen at Sunday's Royal Rumble.