Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Ranking the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at 2021 WWE Royal RumbleJanuary 29, 2021
The Royal Rumble represents a rare time in WWE. It begins the Road to WrestleMania as the first big pay-per-view of the year and is known for major moments that define the year to come.
Some Superstars need shows like this to thrive. They need the opportunity to change, and it must happen on a stage where no one can forget the moment. And what better stage is there than the Royal Rumble?
This year's event has potential to change so many for the better. Whether it be a dramatic villainous betrayal or a heroic return to form, these character turns create drama and expectations that feel worthy of the forthcoming Show of Shows.
This is a year of change when there is hope for many characters to find a new direction. Talent like Nikki Cross and Cesaro cannot find a spot on the show without a clear evolution, while Bray Wyatt, Shayna Baszler and John Morrison may be on TV but have not quite found their right persona.
The following rankings look at the most likely heel and face turns that will happen at Sunday's Royal Rumble.
5. Heel: Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross has been missing on television for over a month, only working on WWE Main Event. In that time, it has been unclear what the company has wanted to do with her. However, she has not been quiet on Twitter despite being silenced on Raw.
The Scot has harbored anger and resentment over her treatment, falling by the wayside while Alexa Bliss rises to the top. But it's time to channel that anger into a fresh character, a perspective that helps her return to challenging for championships.
If she fits in the women's Rumble match, it would be the perfect time for her to reveal she is no longer who she was. She does not have to be the crazy woman who can barely be contained when she gets emotional.
Based on her recent interviews, she can be a ball of pure spite, ready to prove she is worthy of far more than she has been given. WWE needs fresh faces that are credible. While Cross has never won a singles championship in WWE, she has more than held her own in a variety of title challenges.
As a heel, Cross can change the complexion of The Road to WrestleMania, even establishing herself as a dark horse to win the women's Rumble match and challenge for the major championships.
4. Face: John Morrison
John Morrison returned to WWE in January 2020 with high expectations. He had been a top star in Impact Wrestling for three years and proved his worth as a potential draw across the world before that. He was supposed to be coming to prove he deserved better in WWE.
So far, though, he has been stuck playing comedy goon with The Miz. While The A-Lister is Mr. Money in the Bank, it hardly feels like he has any chance to win the WWE Championship. Even if he did, that would hardly help Morrison.
The Shaman of Sexy should be able to show off his unique athleticism in the ring far more often. As a heel, he is too focused on cheap tactics and slowing the pace. He may be better on the mic playing the villain, but it just does not work when he is stuck with The Miz.
Both men would be better off on their own because they only seem to get more ridiculous together. That seems reason enough to believe Morrison could turn on Miz during the men's Rumble match. The A-Lister is far too egotistical to let his friend get in his way of a title change.
If Miz were to eliminate his friend, it would be the beginning of the end for the two, who could then feud for the Money in the Bank briefcase. By the end of that rivalry, at least one of them will feel like a real title challenger.
3. Face: Cesaro
Cesaro is a rare breed of talent whose incredible strength is second to none. He may not have the natural charisma of many of his peers higher on the card, but he is well-liked and respected by fans and colleagues.
For this reason, it always feels wrong when he is not on television every week. After Shinsuke Nakamura had a huge run in a Gauntlet match to determine the next No. 1 contender to the Universal Championship, The Artist turned face, leaving his friend and tag team partner in an awkward position.
The Swiss Cyborg has defeated Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler in really good matches on SmackDown since and is clearly on the edge of a face turn. The Rumble can bring him full circle and restore his relevance.
Cesaro and Nakamura are sure to be important in the men's Rumble match. Neither is a favorite to win, though The Artist has an outside chance. However, his partner is going to more likely just make an impact by showing off his strength and endurance in the ring.
If he works with Nakamura, he will turn face; if he turns against The Artist, it will keep him as a heel. Either way, it will set The Swiss Cyborg up for a bigger run in the near future.
Hopefully, Cesaro and Nakamura both have a spot at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.
2. Face: Bray Wyatt
How can Bray Wyatt turn face when he has already burned to death? This is a valid question, but it certainly would not be the first time someone has come back from burning alive in WWE.
The Fiend has been an integral part of Raw since he was drafted first overall to the red brand in October. He cannot miss The Road to WrestleMania, and the Royal Rumble pay-per-view would be the perfect moment for his dramatic return.
Wyatt has arguably already been playing the face against Randy Orton, but that has not been clearly established. The way he interacts with others in the men's Rumble match will likely fully clarify his role in WWE. Throwing out The Viper is one thing. It will be clearer with how he plays off Keith Lee or Jeff Hardy.
While Drew McIntyre is the top star on Raw, Wyatt can easily work as the No. 2 face for the rest of 2021. He will be able to work with everyone in that role while potentially pushing talent into new personas.
The Fiend can be the star of the show at the Rumble, but it's all down to whether he even appears. Alexa Bliss has promised his dramatic transformation. Would that be overshadowed at Sunday's PPV?
1. Face: Shayna Baszler
Before being thrown together with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler was on the verge of a major evolution. She seemed ready to play the babyface, working as the loudmouth who called out the most obnoxious heels in the business.
Her alliance with The Irresistible Force has always been tenuous, and a blowup during the women's Rumble match feels inevitable. The two are going to be trying to work together to regain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships and then fight one another in the Battle Royal.
That is a recipe for a massive break-up, which would be in the best interests of both women, who never meshed well as it was. Jax can return to working as a lone destroyer, while Baszler can begin a rise to the top as a dominant technician looking to prove a point.
The Queen of Spades is a special talent. In a short time in the business, she has improved in every role since her arrival on Raw in February last year. But the scripting and limited booking has made it hard for her to thrive as a heel.
She will need to find a new motivation. It can begin with ruining the night of her tag team partner, and it can end with her looking forward to the future and a wealth of new challengers to break with her vicious elbow-smashing offense.