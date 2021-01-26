Ranking the Most Likely WWE Royal Rumble Match Winners After Go-Home Raw

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Each year, the Royal Rumble opens The Road to WrestleMania. It's the night when champions are established and challengers are clearly set, notably in the Rumble matches that grant their winners the chance to challenge for the greatest prizes in WWE on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Last year, Drew McIntyre became the star many always thought he could be by winning the men's match, and Becky Lynch crashed the women's contest in 2019 to solidify her rise to the top of WWE.

Speculation about who will win the Rumble matches defines January, and it can often be the most fun part of WrestleMania season.

This year's Show of Shows has no clear build beyond the four main champions. Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and Asuka seem set to be the top titleholders all the way to April 10-11.

Who they might face at 'Mania is tough to predict, though. Even after the last Raw before the Royal Rumble, it remains unclear. Could Bianca Belair or Alexa Bliss pull off an emphatic star-defining victory? Will Big E or Daniel Bryan win for the first time? So many names come to mind.

The following are five of the most likely men and women who could win Sunday night's Rumble matches.