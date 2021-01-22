Video: Watch Former Lakers Star Lamar Odom Train Ahead of Celebrity Boxing Match

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom showed off the development of his boxing skills in a training video released Friday.

TMZ Sports posted the video ahead of Odom's upcoming celebrity boxing match:

Per TMZ, Odom recently signed a deal with Celebrity Boxing, and the plan is for him to fight at Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, during the summer.

Odom's opponent has yet to be announced, and it is unclear if the fight will be a one-off or the start of a multi-fight deal.

TMZ noted that the 41-year-old Odom is working with trainer Xavier Briggs, who has also worked with comedian Kevin Hart and musician Usher.

It remains to be seen if Odom is making good enough progress to thrive in the boxing ring, but there is no denying his impressive athletic background.

Odom spent 14 seasons as an NBA player with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

He averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 961 career regular-season games, and although he was never an All-Star, he played a key role on a pair of Lakers championship teams in 2009 and 2010.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Odom also was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2010-11 when he averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

He also won a bronze medal as a member of Team USA at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece.

Odom has overcome a great deal of adversity since his final NBA season in 2012-13, including being in a coma in 2015 after suffering kidney failure and several heart attacks and strokes.

After a brief stint in the BIG3 basketball league in 2019, Celebrity Boxing will be Odom's latest return to competitive sports.