5 Early Predictions for the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Pairing James Harden with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving seems like a cheat code on offense, although stripping the team of Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince and Caris LeVert has severely hurt Brooklyn's defense and depth.

Since trading for Harden, the Nets have a defensive rating of 119.2, which ranks next-to-last in the NBA over that span.

While one of those meetings was against a strong Milwaukee Bucks team, the Nets dropped two games to the Cleveland Cavaliers (who were missing Kevin Love), gave up 124 points to a Miami Heat squad without Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro and allowed Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic to light them up for 34 points on 63.6 percent shooting.

Starting center DeAndre Jordan (5.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game) hasn't been this ineffective in nearly a decade and will get destroyed if he's asked to defend Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo or Giannis Antetokounmpo in a playoff series.

The Nets can't trade a first-round pick for the next eight drafts, which means they're limited on upgrade opportunities.

But JaVale McGee is one option. The 33-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 16.8 minutes per game for the Cavaliers but has fallen out of the rotation behind Andre Drummond and Allen.

The Nets were granted a $5.7 million disabled player exception from Spencer Dinwiddie's season-ending ACL tear, and they could use it to absorb McGee's $4.2 million salary. Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes reported that the Nets and Cavs have already met twice to discuss a trade for the big man.

Brooklyn could also use its exception to trade for fellow veteran centers like Ed Davis, Nerlens Noel or Bismack Biyombo.