USWNT vs. Colombia 2021: Friendly Live-Stream Info and TV Schedule

Time for the rematch.

On Monday, the United States women's national team defeated Colombia, 4-0, as Sam Mewis registered a hat trick and Kristie Mewis finished things off with a goal in the 85th minute. Colombia has probably seen quite enough of the Mewis sisters for a while.

Too bad, as the two teams will face off in a second friendly this week on Friday night. Below, we'll break down all of the relevant viewing information and preview the contest.

When: Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: The Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Watch: ESPN and WatchESPN

Preview

The four goals from the Mewis sisters stole the headlines, but the United States' defensive performance against Colombia on Monday was superb, preventing their opponents from registering a single shot. The USWNT hit Colombia with an attacking onslaught, meanwhile, peppering the Colombia goal with 22 shots.

The Colombians have a young squad that, despite the four goals they allowed, kept their shape and forced the Americans to break them down with creativity.

And the USWNT, in its first match of 2021, looked sharp. Or at least sharp enough to dispose of Colombia.

"It's incredible to see the mindset of this team," USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters Thursday. "The environment is set up in a way that we know if we [stay] where we're at, other teams will surpass us."

This iteration of the USWNT has an exciting combination of veteran players and youngsters looking to make their mark on the team, including burgeoning superstar Catarina Macario, who was a goal-scoring machine at Stanford.

USWNT fans will be hoping to see Macario in action yet again, while a number of players who didn't play in Monday's game—Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Ashlyn Harris, Andi Sullivan, Aubrey Bledsoe, Jaelin Howell, Emily Fox and Alana Cook—could see action on Friday as Andonovski rotates the squad.

However he decides to do so, Andonovski has earned the trust of the team.

"[I] have this feeling of trust from him and that he's empowering every single player and has trust in every player that he puts out on the field," the 36-year-old Krieger told reporters. "He doesn't care about age... I appreciate that as well. Until the 20-year-olds are running past me—then we'll have another conversation."

For Friday night, the USWNT will be hoping to keep Colombia's attackers from running past them. Or, even better, getting off a single shot altogether again.

Prediction

USWNT wins, 5-0.