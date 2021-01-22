NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Zach LaVine, P.J. Tucker, Kevin Porter Jr.January 22, 2021
The 2020-21 NBA trade deadline isn't until March 25. However, in a sense, it feels like this year's deadline will be a bit anticlimactic. The offseason and early season saw several notable trades, including those of Jrue Holiday, Russell Westbrook and, most recently, James Harden.
While any trades completed in the coming months might not carry the wow factor of the Harden deal, they could still heavily impact the playoff race.
The rumor mill isn't spinning as fast as it will when the deadline draws closer, but it is spewing some late-January buzz. We'll dive into some of the latest trade rumors here.
Bulls Not Looking to Move LaVine
While it feels like the NBA can't possibly see another bonafide superstar traded this season, there are a couple of high-end players who could wind up on the trading block. One of them is 25-year-old Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Lavine has consistently improved his production over the last few years and has become a true standout this year. So far, he has averaged 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. That's great for Chicago's on-court results, but it also leaves the Bulls with a tough pending decision. Lavine has just two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.
According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls aren't looking to move LaVine but may have to reexamine their stance down the road:
"Nobody is, or should be, untouchable on this roster. And at least for now, word around the league is that the Bulls aren't looking to move LaVine. ...The tricky part, of course, comes when that contract expires. LaVine will be seeking a max contract. So it's up to Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley to figure out either how to build a championship roster around a maxed-out LaVine or maximize him as a trade asset."
The challenge here will be determining if Chicago can become a contender within the next few seasons while building around LaVine. If the Bulls feel confident that they can, then it makes sense to refuse any potential trade offers. Ideally, the Bulls will have some time to make that decision.
Of course, an offer of the can't-refuse variety could crop up closer to the deadline and force Chicago's hand.
Teams Have Made Offers for P.J. Tucker
The Houston Rockets already dealt their two biggest stars in Harden and Westbrook. However, they may not be finished moving players if the right offer comes along.
According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, teams have inquired about 35-year-old forward P.J. Tucker.
"Numerous teams have already inquired about the stout versatile defender, and league sources say Houston is currently demanding three second-round draft picks for the upcoming unrestricted free agent," O'Connor wrote.
With the Rockets seemingly in rebuild mode, it wouldn't be a surprise to learn that Tucker wants out of Houston. However, he seems content to play out the season and reach free agency during the 2021 offseason.
"Sources say Tucker is prepared to play for Houston for the season even without his future tied down, but he is not opposed to a trade should one materialize," The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Sam Amick wrote.
Would a team be willing to trade three second-round picks for a 35-year-old in the final year of his contract? It feels unlikely, though if a team believes that he can help bring home a title this season, anything is possible.
Cavaliers Trading Kevin Porter Jr. to Rockets
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reached the end of the line with 20-year-old guard Kevin Porter Jr. The 30th pick in the 2019 draft, Porter has only appeared in 50 games for the Cavaliers, primarily in a reserve role. He hasn't appeared in a game this season, as Cleveland has given him the opportunity to focus on off-court issues.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Cavaliers have agreed to deal Porter to the Rockets for a protected second-round pick. The move comes not long after Porter reportedly had an outburst in the locker room.
According to Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavaliers were intent on trading or releasing Porter following the incident:
"Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. is expected to be traded or released following an outburst Friday in the Cavs locker room, The Athletic has learned from several sources with direct knowledge of the events. ...Sources said Porter, whose locker was moved to the wall where the younger, end-of-bench players reside, began yelling and at one point threw food."
Back in November, Porter was involved in a one-car accident and charged with improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and marijuana possession, though the charges were eventually dismissed.
Porter was considered a talented but unreliable prospect at USC—he was suspended for personal conduct issues.
*Contract information via Spotrac.