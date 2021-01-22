NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Zach LaVine, P.J. Tucker, Kevin Porter Jr.

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

While it feels like the NBA can't possibly see another bonafide superstar traded this season, there are a couple of high-end players who could wind up on the trading block. One of them is 25-year-old Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Lavine has consistently improved his production over the last few years and has become a true standout this year. So far, he has averaged 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. That's great for Chicago's on-court results, but it also leaves the Bulls with a tough pending decision. Lavine has just two years remaining on his contract and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2022.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls aren't looking to move LaVine but may have to reexamine their stance down the road:

"Nobody is, or should be, untouchable on this roster. And at least for now, word around the league is that the Bulls aren't looking to move LaVine. ...The tricky part, of course, comes when that contract expires. LaVine will be seeking a max contract. So it's up to Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley to figure out either how to build a championship roster around a maxed-out LaVine or maximize him as a trade asset."

The challenge here will be determining if Chicago can become a contender within the next few seasons while building around LaVine. If the Bulls feel confident that they can, then it makes sense to refuse any potential trade offers. Ideally, the Bulls will have some time to make that decision.

Of course, an offer of the can't-refuse variety could crop up closer to the deadline and force Chicago's hand.