    Rob Gronkowski: Bucs Offense 'Definitely' Among Most Talented I've Played in

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) carries Atlanta Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman (41) after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

    Rob Gronkowski is loving life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran tight end said Thursday he believes this Bucs offense is as good as any he's played on during his career. 

    "Yeah, I would say it definitely ranks up there if it's not No. 1," he told reporters. "I've been around a lot of great, talented players, but I would say overall—as a group, from position to position [with] how many guys we have at each position—I would say this definitely ranks up there, if it's not No. 1 for talent-wise as a whole. Yeah, definitely."

    Think about the talent this Bucs offense boasts. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady throwing passes to future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski and three star receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, all while Ronald Jones II and Leonard Fournette handle backfield duties. 

    The Bucs are loaded and they're one game away from reaching a Super Bowl, a familiar feeling for Gronk and Brady. Both players were a part of some fantastic Patriots offenses, but it's fair to argue that none during Gronkowski's career match this overall level of talent. 

