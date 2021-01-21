Sting and Darby Allin vs. Team Taz Confirmed for AEW Revolution on Feb. 27

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Sting will make his long-awaited All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut at Revolution on Feb. 27.

The promotion announced Thursday that the Icon will team with Darby Allin to take on Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight.

Taz made the challenge Wednesday on Dynamite, effectively challenging Sting and Allin to a match on behalf of his team.

Animosity between Sting and Team Taz has been brewing ever since the former's first AEW appearance on Dec. 2. Things came to a head on the second night of the New Year's Smash special when Sting attacked Ricky Starks with his baseball bat while Allin was defending the TNT Championship against Cage.

Now, Sting is set to step inside the squared circle for the first time since his loss to Seth Rollins at Night of Champions 2015.