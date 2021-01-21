Darrell Bevell Reportedly Expected to Be Hired by Jaguars as Urban Meyer's OC

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly will hire Darrell Bevell as their offensive coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reported "several teams" were interested in hiring Bevell but he will end up working under new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

Bevell also interviewed for the Jaguars coordinator job after last season but ultimately took the same role with the Detroit Lions before ending the season as the team's interim coach. He went 1-4 in 2020 after replacing Matt Patricia.

The 51-year-old has extensive experience calling plays, totaling 14 years as an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Lions.

Bevell was on the Seahawks staff during the 2013 season when they won the Super Bowl behind one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL. In 2009, the Vikings reached the NFC Championship Game with Brett Favre and the league's No. 2 scoring offense.

The Lions struggled to a 5-11 record overall in 2020 but the offense did its best to keep the team competitive as Matthew Stafford topped 4,000 passing yards even with significant injuries around him, including top receiver Kenny Golladay.

Bevell's versatility could be valuable for the Jaguars after the team finished 30th in points scored and 28th in total yards from scrimmage. Being in the NFL since 2000 could also be key on the staff of a head coach who has exclusively worked at the college level in Meyer.

Though Jacksonville went just 1-15 last season, there could still be a lot to work with thanks to the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, which will likely be used to select a new franchise quarterback. Running back James Robinson and receivers DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault give the team plenty of young playmakers who can thrive in the right system.