Shaquille O'Neal Joins Georgia Sheriff's Office as Community Relations Director

Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is joining the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia as the director of community relations.

"As a part of Sheriff [Reginald] Scandrett's strategic plan, bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement is paramount," spokesman Eric Jackson said to Asia Simone Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Coupled with Dr. O'Neal's philanthropy, Scandrett and Shaq have a specific plan to begin uniting the Henry County community."

This isn't O'Neal's first foray into the world of law enforcement. Having retired from the NBA, he became a reserve officer for the Doral police department in Florida in January 2015. He was also sworn in as an honorary sheriff's deputy in Clayton County, Georgia, in December 2016.

The 48-year-old maintains a residence in the Atlanta metropolitan area to help perform his broadcasting duties for Turner Sports and on Inside the NBA.

A little more than three years ago, O'Neal teased plans to run for sheriff of Henry County in 2020. He has since amended the timeframe to 2024.