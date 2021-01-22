Bucs' Antonio Brown Won't Play in NFC Championship vs. Packers with Knee Injury

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown will miss the NFC Championship Game because of a knee injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday the veteran wideout won't be available against the Green Bay Packers.

The 32-year-old was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game at Lambeau Field after suffering the injury in the win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round. An MRI did not reveal any structural damage, but the ailment left him limited in practice the following week.

In eight regular-season games with the Bucs, Brown caught 45 of 62 targets for 483 yards and four touchdowns. He has six receptions in two games this postseason for 59 yards and one score.

His absence opens up an opportunity for Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson to get more involved in the passing game, but the Bucs boast weapons across the field.

Quarterback Tom Brady will have no trouble finding a playmaker as long as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette and Rob Gronkowski are available to play.

As for Brown, it remains to be seen how many snaps he has left in Tampa Bay. The veteran signed a one-year deal with the season in progress and will become a free agent again soon. It's unclear if the Bucs will look to bring him back or move in a different direction.