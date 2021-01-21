Sean Payton Talks Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill Amid Drew Brees Retirement Rumors

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

When the 2021 season commences, it will likely be the first time since 2005 that Drew Brees isn't the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. With Brees reportedly retiring, the major question mark going forward is who will take his place in New Orleans: Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston or an outside option?

Head coach Sean Payton talked about the position with reporters Thursday:

"We have a really good room. I'm excited about Jameis Winston. I'm excited about Taysom Hill. Those are guys that we've had a chance, obviously, to see for a period of time—maybe not as much time with Jameis. I think that we'll handle it accordingly. That position is important. It's vital. That's why we’ve paid attention to an offseason signing like Jameis, or paid attention to keeping Taysom here."

While Brees hasn't announced his retirement plans, he also didn't put the talk to bed over the weekend when the Saints were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'm gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision," he told reporters.

Hill, 30, would seemingly have the inside track to earn the starter's job if Brees indeed retires. For one, he's under contract for next season, while Winston is a free agent. He also stepped into the starting lineup when Brees was injured this season, going 3-1 in those games.

In total, Hill finished this season with 928 passing yards, four touchdowns, two interceptions and a 72.7 completion percentage, 457 rushing yards for eight touchdowns and eight receptions for 98 yards and a score.

Winston, 27, appeared in four games, throwing for 75 yards. He was coming off an erratic 2019 season for the Bucs that saw him throw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns on a whopping 626 attempts, but he also tossed 30 interceptions and took 47 sacks.

Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has flashed talent throughout his career, though that talent has often been marred by inconsistency. He'll hit free agency as an intriguing option for teams looking to add a veteran backup, though New Orleans may offer him the chance to win a starting job.

Regardless, a change appears to be on the horizon for the Saints with Brees' future up in the air.

"We knew there was a chance at some point in time where we'll be dealing with a transition," Payton told reporters. "We're going to try to be as prepared as we can when that time comes."