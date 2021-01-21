    Jets News: Jeff Ulbrich Joins Robert Saleh's Staff as Defensive Coordinator

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 21, 2021

    This is a 2018 photo of Jeff Ulbrich of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Monday, June 11, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tapped Jeff Ulbrich to become his defensive coordinator. 

    Ulbrich, 43, was an assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season with the Atlanta Falcons. He played for the San Francisco 49ers at linebacker from 2000-2009 before moving to the sidelines and quickly rose up the ranks. 

    Now in New York, Ulbrich is set to become the defensive play-caller and one of Saleh's most trusted assistants. 

    Saleh confirmed Ulbrich will have control of the defense during games, handing over the responsibilities Saleh was lauded for in San Francisco.

    In his introductory press conference, Saleh said:

    “I've got the utmost respect and confidence in Jeff Ulbrich to be able to do that. This is an organization that has to work locked in arms and work together. ... And to be able to have that focus and ensure that the entire organization is moving in the direction that we want, I won't be calling plays.”

    The two coaches previously worked together under Pete Carroll on the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. Ulbrich was just getting his start as an assistant on special teams, while Saleh was working as the defensive quality control coach. 

    Now the duo are reunited and in charge of turning around the ninth-worst defense in the league. The Jets gave up 387.6 yards and 28.6 points per game last year. There's little time to waste as they look to strengthen a franchise many before them have failed to revive. 

