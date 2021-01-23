Which NBA Teams Have the Best Young Cores Right Now?

2 of 10

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Core: Ben Simmons (24), Shake Milton (24), Tyrese Maxey (20), Matisse Thybulle (23)

Three of these four players were nearly traded for James Harden. However, the Philadelphia 76ers would prefer to compete both now and in the future, and keeping this team intact lets them do just that.

Though he has struggled offensively this season, Ben Simmons remains a dynamite playmaker and arguably the league's most versatile defender. His fit alongside Joel Embiid remains the preeminent talking point in Philadelphia, but if Embiid continues his career-best play and Simmons attempts more than one jumper per month, those concerns might dissipate.

The biggest hang-up in that Harden deal was reportedly Tyrese Maxey, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times. Given what he's displayed thus far, team president Daryl Morey's hesitation is well-founded.

Maxey had six straight double-figure scoring performances earlier this month, including a 39-point showing against the Denver Nuggets. He hasn't been efficient from deep thus far, but his outlook is generally positive. The same can also be said of Shake Milton, who's emerged as an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate with 16.8 points per game off the bench.

Matisse Thybulle is on the periphery of the rotation despite his standout defense. But if he can be a more consistent shooter, the Sixers could have the next Bruce Bowen on their hands.

Thanks in large part to this quartet, Philly has increased its postseason margin for error this year. The franchise has never been closer to a title in the Embiid-Simmons era.