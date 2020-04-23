Report: RJ Hampton 'More Likely' to Be Taken from No. 11-22 in 2020 NBA Draft

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

RJ Hampton went overseas to the National Basketball League instead of college to prepare for being a top pick in the NBA draft, but the 19-year-old reportedly may have to wait longer than some expect to hear his name called.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic reported "it's more likely that Hampton hears his name called somewhere from [No.] 11 to 22 or so than it is within the top 10, based on the feedback I'm getting right now."

Vecenie suggested Hampton "didn't have a great situation to thrive in Australia" and could have used the predraft workout process more than other prospects. However, the process is sure to look much different this year—if it happens at all—because of the coronavirus pandemic.

