Grizzlies' Next 3 Games Postponed Because of COVID-19 Contact Tracing

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The NBA announced Thursday the Memphis Grizzlies' next three games have been postponed because of the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Memphis previously had two other matchups postponed, Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA is now up to 20 postponements during the 2020-21 season, a rapid ascent that started Jan. 10 after the league went nearly two weeks without calling off any games.

Although limited details about the Grizzlies' situation have been released, Memphis guard Ja Morant told David Aldridge of The Athletic on Monday he hoped the league would be able to weather the storm:

"I love the game of basketball, so if I have the chance to play it, I will. I also feel like COVID is a big thing going on right now. We still have to be safe. I feel like the league's doing a great job, from last season to even this season, trying to stop it, make sure we keep the games going and everybody staying safe and healthy. I feel like as long as everybody locks into it, hold each other accountable and also their self, I feel like the season will be fine to continue to go on."

In mid-January, the NBA announced updated protocols to help reduce the spread between players.

In addition, the league decided to release its schedule in two parts, with the second half set to be announced tiward the end of the first half so the league could best plan for any postponements that can't be made up before the first half comes to a close in early March.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Grizzlies sit seventh in the Western Conference with a 7-6 record as they head into what will be at least a four-game pause.

Their next chance to take the court is scheduled to come Wednesday, Jan. 27, against the Chicago Bulls.