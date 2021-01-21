Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre, More

1 of 4

WrestleMania 37 will again be spread across two nights, as noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.

The report stated the plan is for both Saturday and Sunday to run for three hours and be over by 10 p.m., a format that worked considerably well last year.

Furthermore, WrestleVotes tweeted: "WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night."

There will understandably be critics arguing for and against a large audience inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Some will insist WrestleMania needs to have a fan presence in the stadium as the biggest show of the year, especially when NFL teams have opened up their stadiums to limited numbers of fans. Throw in the fact that Florida is allowing 100 percent capacity, and those arguments get louder.

Still, amid a pandemic that shows no immediate signs of slowing, WWE is sure to attract some criticism, particularly when it has remained so disciplined in limiting spectators to friends, family and a handful of trusted fans for NXT broadcasts.