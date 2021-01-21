Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre, More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre, MoreJanuary 21, 2021
Don't look now, but WrestleMania 37 is rapidly approaching, and this week's collection of rumors is headlined by early details for this year's event, including the possibility that WWE Superstars will perform before a live audience for the first time since March 2020.
What further details have emerged about the event and the stars who may play a pivotal role on wrestling's most prestigious night?
Find out now with the recap of the wrestling rumor mill.
WWE's WrestleMania 37 Plans
WrestleMania 37 will again be spread across two nights, as noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
The report stated the plan is for both Saturday and Sunday to run for three hours and be over by 10 p.m., a format that worked considerably well last year.
Furthermore, WrestleVotes tweeted: "WWE is planning on permitting upwards of 25,000 fans for WrestleMania on each night."
There will understandably be critics arguing for and against a large audience inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for The Showcase of the Immortals.
Some will insist WrestleMania needs to have a fan presence in the stadium as the biggest show of the year, especially when NFL teams have opened up their stadiums to limited numbers of fans. Throw in the fact that Florida is allowing 100 percent capacity, and those arguments get louder.
Still, amid a pandemic that shows no immediate signs of slowing, WWE is sure to attract some criticism, particularly when it has remained so disciplined in limiting spectators to friends, family and a handful of trusted fans for NXT broadcasts.
Drew McIntyre Update
Johnson also reported WWE is hoping Drew McIntyre will be cleared for competition in time for Friday's Superstar Spectacle tapings.
The Scot has been out of action for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test, and his appearance on the two-hour India-exclusive event is in doubt.
It makes sense that the company would want the WWE champion available for the special, especially as it continues to establish a presence in the country.
Whether McIntyre will be available for the tapings still remains to be seen, but he is expected to be fully cleared in time to defend his title against Goldberg at the Royal Rumble on January 31.
Should We Expect More from Triple H in the Near Future
Triple H's appearance on the January 11 episode of Raw was a one-and-done deal, according to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats.
The Game found himself confronted by Randy Orton on the show, but he disappeared during a main event brawl with The Viper in time for Alexa Bliss to hurl a fireball at his protege.
It can be argued Triple H should not have been in that position in the first place and the spot should have been given to a full-time star who could have benefited from the exposure. And the fact that he has shown no urgency to step back inside the squared circle only further supports that stance.
While Triple H brings star power to the shows he appears on, his past few in-ring performances have taught us that even the biggest stars have a sell-by date and that, like others from his era, he is best utilized in small doses.
Interest in Taya Valkyrie from WWE and AEW
There is interest in former Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie from both WWE and All Elite Wrestling, reported Ortman.
La Wera Loca was written out of Impact on Tuesday night when she was revealed as the assailant behind the shooting of John E. Bravo.
The longest-reigning Knockouts champion in the company's history, Valkyrie would seemingly have her eye on WWE first as husband John Morrison works there.
The argument could be made that she would be better off in AEW, where she would have a much clearer path to an immediate push than in McMahonland, where both the Raw and SmackDown women's rosters have considerable star power to negotiate.
Wherever she lands, Valkyrie will have the opportunity to bring her solid character work and in-ring experience to enhance whichever division she finds herself in.