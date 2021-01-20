Video: Sting, Darby Allin Challenged by Team Taz on AEW Dynamite

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Sting may be nearing his in-ring debut at All Elite Wrestling.

During Dynamite on Wednesday night, Taz laid down a challenge to Sting and Darby Allin on behalf of Team Taz. Allin and Sting quickly deliberated about the matter before the TNT champion accepted.

This comes after Sting involved himself in Allin's TNT title challenge against Brian Cage on the second night of the New Year's Smash special. He hit Ricky Starks on the outside with his trademark baseball bat to even the odds a bit.

AEW has been planting the seeds of the encounter for weeks, even going back to the former world champion's debut in December.

Beach Break is coming up on Feb. 3. That's a spot in which it would make sense to stage something as big as Sting's first match under the AEW banner.