Zion Williamson's Marketing Contract with Agent Gina Ford Voided by Judge

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta C. Biggs ruled in Zion Williamson's favor in legal issues regarding his previous marketing agreement with Gina Ford and Prime Sports Marketing.

On Wednesday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported that Biggs voided the New Orleans Pelicans star's marketing agreement in a partial ruling in the case. The ruling suggested the agreement did not meet the requirements of North Carolina's Uniform Athlete Agent Act.

Williamson sued Ford and Prime Sports in June 2019 in an effort to get out of the agreement, while Ford and Prime Sports Marketing then sued Williamson, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and two of its employees.

The suit from Ford and Prime Sports Marketing alleged that CAA and Williamson breached the five-year contract they had in place with the Duke star.

Ford also said Williamson wasn't eligible under NCAA rules during his time with the Blue Devils because his family accepted improper benefits, but Biggs denied that motion as well.

Schlabach broke down the reasons for the ruling:

"Specifically, Biggs ruled that Williamson was a student-athlete at Duke at the time he signed the marketing agreement with Ford's company; he had not been declared permanently ineligible by the NCAA; Ford was not a certified agent in North Carolina; the agreement did not include the required warnings under the law; and Williamson and his family communicated to Ford that they were terminating and voiding the contract."

New Orleans selected Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft after he played one season at Duke.

He is averaging 23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season and appears well on his way to being a franchise cornerstone for years to come.