    Zion Williamson's Marketing Contract with Agent Gina Ford Voided by Judge

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots a free throw during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday Jan. 17, 2021. The Pelicans won 128-123.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    U.S. District Court Judge Loretta C. Biggs ruled in Zion Williamson's favor in legal issues regarding his previous marketing agreement with Gina Ford and Prime Sports Marketing. 

    On Wednesday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported that Biggs voided the New Orleans Pelicans star's marketing agreement in a partial ruling in the case. The ruling suggested the agreement did not meet the requirements of North Carolina's Uniform Athlete Agent Act.

    Williamson sued Ford and Prime Sports in June 2019 in an effort to get out of the agreement, while Ford and Prime Sports Marketing then sued Williamson, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and two of its employees.

    The suit from Ford and Prime Sports Marketing alleged that CAA and Williamson breached the five-year contract they had in place with the Duke star.

    Ford also said Williamson wasn't eligible under NCAA rules during his time with the Blue Devils because his family accepted improper benefits, but Biggs denied that motion as well.

    Schlabach broke down the reasons for the ruling:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "Specifically, Biggs ruled that Williamson was a student-athlete at Duke at the time he signed the marketing agreement with Ford's company; he had not been declared permanently ineligible by the NCAA; Ford was not a certified agent in North Carolina; the agreement did not include the required warnings under the law; and Williamson and his family communicated to Ford that they were terminating and voiding the contract."

    New Orleans selected Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft after he played one season at Duke.

    He is averaging 23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game this season and appears well on his way to being a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

    Related

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls

      Hawks star responds to Steve Nash's criticism: 'I bet if I was playing for Steve, he’d be happy' (The Athletic)

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trae Opens Up on Drawing Fouls

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Security to Stand on Court Before, After Games

      League takes extra measure to enforce COVID-19 protocols

      NBA Security to Stand on Court Before, After Games
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Security to Stand on Court Before, After Games

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Grizzlies-Blazers Postponed

      Tonight's game has been postponed with ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies

      Grizzlies-Blazers Postponed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grizzlies-Blazers Postponed

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Pelicans Have Huge 3-Pt Math Problem

      Pelicans Have Huge 3-Pt Math Problem
      New Orleans Pelicans logo
      New Orleans Pelicans

      Pelicans Have Huge 3-Pt Math Problem

      The Bird Writes
      via The Bird Writes