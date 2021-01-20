Packers' Aaron Rodgers: My Future Is 'Beautiful Mystery' Ahead of NFC Title Game

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't letting the weight of playing in his fifth NFC title game get to him this time around. Despite having only been to the Super Bowl once, the 37-year-old isn't ready to wonder if this is his last chance at a second title.

"I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know," Rodgers told reporters Wednesday. "I really don't. That's outside of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery, I think."

After defeating the Chicago Bears to advance to Super Bowl XLV in 2011, Rodgers has yet to bring another NFC championship to Green Bay. The Seattle Seahawks thwarted the Packers in 2014, the Atlanta Falcons took them down in 2017 and the San Francisco 49ers knocked off Green Bay in the conference title game last year.

After three straight NFC Championship Game defeats, Rodgers is hoping Sunday's matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers provides a different ending.

"I remember when I heard the news about him coming to the NFC," Rodgers said of Brady. "I thought this was a real possibility."

Now two of the top offenses in the NFL are set to meet at Lambeau Field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Considering where he is in his career, it's fair to wonder how many more opportunities Rodgers will have to return to this stage. That became an even more pressing question last offseason when the Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round.

Which is partly why Rodgers is "staying in the present." He's been on this stage before and succeeded. Before he can worry about what the future holds, he has to take care of the present.

"No more pressure than usual," Rodgers said of the game. "Obviously I put pressure on myself every single week."