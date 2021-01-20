The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on Fight Island 8

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC on Fight Island 8, the second event of the UFC’s latest visit to "Fight Island," went down on Wednesday morning and afternoon—a definite departure from the norm in terms of scheduling for the promotion. While the card’s unusual time slot likely caused many fans to miss it, it was a pretty fun one when all was said and done.

In the main event, Michael Chiesa reasserted himself as one of the top contenders in the welterweight division with a lopsided decision win over Neil Magny—the product of multiple takedowns and over 15 minutes of control time.

In the co-main event, meanwhile, Brazilian welterweight Warlley Alves sprung the upset on the highly-regard Mounir Lazzez with a procession of first-round body kicks that looked like they could have felled an oak tree.

Other highlights of the card included memorable wins from Matt Schnell, Viviane Araujo, Su Mudaerji, Francisco Figueiredo, Umar Nurmagomedov, and several other fighters.

But who, in the big picture, really benefitted the most by the time card had concluded? And who really lost the most ground? Keep scrolling for our answers to those questions.