Tyreek Hill Says Shove of Chiefs WRs Coach Greg Lewis on Video Wasn't Malicious

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Wednesday that a video of him shoving wide receivers coach Greg Lewis during Sunday's game is being taken out of context.

Hill told reporters the push, which was captured on the CBS broadcast of the team's 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns, didn't carry malicious intent.

Instead, he "was just trying to bring some energy to the sideline," per ESPN's Adam Teicher. In addition, the receiver noted that his teammates would have gotten involved if there was anything serious going on.

Hill also defended his actions in the video in a tweet Sunday night, when he said he loved Lewis "like an uncle." Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Monday that the two were "just messing around."

"I play the game with so much passion. I was just trying to give the guys energy,” Hill said (h/t ProFootballTalk). “We put so much in this game. Like, I come off the sideline like fired up and I just give my coach a shove. That’s me and my personality, man. I’m just fired up and I’m just happy just to be in the NFL and just to be a part of this great organization. A lot of people seen it as me as being a hothead on the sideline, being a diva you could say, but it wasn’t nothing like that."

Lewis is in his fourth season as the wideouts coach with the Chiefs, and Hill has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of those years.