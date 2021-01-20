AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from January 20

1 of 6

Brodie Jr. came out on the shoulders of No. 10 to celebrate his birthday on the stage with the entire Dark Order organization. His mom and brother could be seen cheering in the crowd.

John Silver hyped the possibility of Adam Page joining The Dark Order before he led a rendition of the Happy Birthday song for -1. Luther and Serpentico came out to voice their displeasure.

TH2 joined them and fought The Dark Order until Hangman came out and hit a huge dive onto everyone. Silver, Hangman, Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds got in the ring to battle TH2 and Chaos Project in the first match of the night.

What followed was a series of tags at regular intervals, double-team moves and the occasional save by a teammate. Cabana ended up putting Luther's face into the cake while Silver and Reynolds scored the win over Serpentico.

Brodie Jr. hit Serpentico with a kendo stick and then called everyone idiots when he told them his birthday was three days ago. Silver asked Page if he was ready to join The Dark Order but Page said he couldn't. He said his last group didn't work out but he has had fun hanging out with them.

Page grabbed a bottle of booze from Stu Grayson and walked to the back.

Grade: C

Analysis

The first thing we need to make clear is that the grade applies only to the match. The segment with Brodie Jr. celebrating his birthday was not done to be a legitimate angle so there is no need to treat is as such. Luther saying he didn't like kids should have been enough for anyone to see that this was just meant to be a fun moment for -1.

Most of the match was structured in such a way that everyone was able to come in for a minute and get in a few moves. It was way too scheduled to look like a competitive fight.

The ending was comedic in nature, as was most of the match. The birthday stuff was nice for Huber's family but the match itself was too quick for an eight-man tag bout. It was what it was.

Hangman turning down The Dark Order was a predictable outcome but it will be interesting to see if this is the end of it or if the group continues to pursue him.