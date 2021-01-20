Conor McGregor Says Max Holloway UFC Rematch Fight 'Definitely in the Pipeline'

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC superstar Conor McGregor said a rematch with Max Holloway is "definitely" among the fights he'll consider on a path toward the lightweight championship following Saturday's clash with Dustin Poirier.

"He's definitely in the pipeline for the belt against me for sure," McGregor told Oscar Willis of TheMacLife in an interview released Wednesday. "I would happily rematch Max. And after a performance like that [to beat Calvin Kattar], he's put himself right up there."

