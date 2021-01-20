    Conor McGregor Says Max Holloway UFC Rematch Fight 'Definitely in the Pipeline'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2021

    Conor McGregor motions to the crowd during a news conference for a UFC 246 mixed martial arts bout, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. McGregor is scheduled to fight Donald
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC superstar Conor McGregor said a rematch with Max Holloway is "definitely" among the fights he'll consider on a path toward the lightweight championship following Saturday's clash with Dustin Poirier.

    "He's definitely in the pipeline for the belt against me for sure," McGregor told Oscar Willis of TheMacLife in an interview released Wednesday. "I would happily rematch Max. And after a performance like that [to beat Calvin Kattar], he's put himself right up there."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

