Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: Latest on Colts, Eagles After Philip Rivers Retires

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Now that the Indianapolis Colts know they will need a new starting quarterback in 2021, head coach Frank Reich's connection to Carson Wentz could make them a potential trade partner with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philip Rivers told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune he is retiring after 17 seasons in the NFL.

Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Colts are seen as the "most likely trade partner" for Wentz on paper.

McLane did cite one source who is familiar with Reich's thinking that he is "not sure Frank would take" Wentz in Indianapolis.

Wentz's future in Philadelphia has been speculated about since he lost his starting job to Jalen Hurts in Week 14.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Jan. 3 that Wentz planned to ask the Eagles for a trade because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson was "fractured beyond repair."

Pederson was subsequently fired by Philadelphia on Jan. 11, one week after the team finished last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record.

The Eagles bet big on Wentz as their franchise quarterback dating back to the 2016 NFL draft. They traded five picks to the Cleveland Browns to move up six spots to select the North Dakota State alum second overall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wentz played at an MVP level in 2017 with 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns in 13 games, but he missed Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl after tearing his ACL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million contract extension in June 2019. He threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions and had a career-low 57.4 completion percentage in 12 starts during the 2020 season.

Wentz's poor play and contract status could make him difficult to trade. The 28-year-old has a $34.67 million cap hit and $59.22 million in dead cap next season, per Spotrac.

Reich was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator for Wentz's first two seasons. He was hired by the Colts as their head coach in February 2018, days after helping the Eagles to a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.