Roman Reigns on Match vs. The Rock; Renee-Vince McMahon; Booker T Talks AEW

Reigns Talks Possible Match vs. The Rock

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has long been regarded as a potential dream match, and Reigns acknowledged the possibility of it happening eventually in a recent interview.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports, Reigns expressed his belief that a match against The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in 2023 would make the most sense:

Last week, WWE unveiled its plans for WrestleMania for the next three years. This year's WrestleMania 37 will be a two-day event in Tampa, Florida, followed by WrestleMania 38 in the Dallas area and WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This year's WrestleMania was supposed to occur in the L.A. area, but with the COVID-19 pandemic hitting California hard and likely making it impossible to have fans at the show, WWE made some adjustments.

Hollywood always seemed like the perfect setting for Reigns vs. The Rock, and moving it back two years may turn out to be a blessing in disguise, as it will allow The Rock to clear his schedule and make himself available for WrestleMania 39 if he so chooses.

There is perhaps no bigger potential match in wrestling right now than Reigns vs. The Rock due to the fact that they are cousins and the fact that Reigns is in the midst of the best run of his career.

Reigns is firing on all cylinders as a heel, and a central part of his character is calling himself the "head of the table" and the "provider" for his entire family, which is something The Rock could dispute.

As one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, it is easy to envision The Rock stepping up to Reigns and battling him for the right to be called the head of the table.

While WrestleMania 39 seems like a long way in the future at this point, having a two-year build for a match that big would be fitting.

Renee Young Invites Vince McMahon on Her Podcast

Former WWE interviewer and announcer Renee Young put out an invitation Tuesday for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to appear on her Oral Sessions podcast.

Young sent out the invite via Twitter after someone asked about the possibility of Vince coming on her show:

The hypothetical was posed since Young interview AEW President Tony Khan on the most recent edition of her podcast.

Young, who is now going by Renee Paquette, was a huge part of WWE programming from 2012 until her departure last year.

It can be argued that no non-wrestling woman in WWE history accomplished more, as she served in a multitude of roles, including backstage interviewer, panel host and color commentator. In fact, she was the first full-time female announce team member ever in WWE.

Young pretty much did it all, but she left to explore other opportunities, including starting a family. Young's husband, current AEW and former WWE star Jon Moxley, announced in November that Young was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Many have assumed that Young will eventually join AEW since her husband works for the company, but she has so many other interests that it is far from a lock.

Her podcast is a primary focus right now, and getting someone like McMahon to be part of it would be a massive coup.

Unfortunately for Young, it is highly unlikely that McMahon will agree since he does very few interviews and generally stays out of the public eye.

Booker T Gives Opinion on AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his thoughts on AEW this week following Bully Ray's critique of the company.

On his Hall of Fame Podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere), Booker provided the following take regarding AEW:

"Wrestling is so many different things. Wrestling is not MMA, it's not boxing. Professional wrestling has always been entertainment based. One thing you can rest assured on with AEW is not every match is going to look the same because those guys are a fluctuation of indie guys and more experienced guys like [Jon] Moxley going to look totally different than some of the other guys. Wrestling is what I always say, to be able to do the same thing everyone else is doing a little different."

Booker's comments came on the heels of Bully saying on Busted Open Radio that he believes NXT is a more polished in-ring product than AEW: "A lot of times you watch AEW and guys and gals are missing stuff. It can get indie-rific at times and the NXT product is a lot more polished and the work rate is extremely tight."

Booker added: "I agree with [Bully Ray] in a lot of aspects, but in this business you've got to be able to figure out how to do the same thing everyone else is doing a little bit different, and I think that's what AEW is doing."

While Booker didn't necessarily completely agree or disagree with Bully's assessment, he seemingly gave AEW some praise for attempting to separate itself from the other wrestling products that are out there.

Most of the top stars in AEW and NXT have an independent background, but it is clear that NXT wrestlers have a more defined style to adhere to, which is why they train at the WWE Performance Center.

AEW wrestlers seem to have more creative freedom, and while that can be a great thing at times, it can also be a negative when there is no one present to rein them in.

There isn't necessarily a right or wrong way to do wrestling, and it ultimately comes down to the personal preferences of those watching.

