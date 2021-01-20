Previewing Saints 2021 Offensive Depth Chart Amid Drew Brees Retirement Rumors

1 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Saints should try everything in their power to bring back Winston to create a competition between him and Hill for the starting gig, if Brees retires.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints came away impressed with what they saw from Winston in his first year with the franchise.

"My understanding is, despite not playing him, they do want to bring back Jameis Winston. They love what they've seen in practice this year. They've seen the arm talent. They've seen all the skills that made him a No, 1 pick. They love the work ethic. They just haven't seen him show that he's learned mentally to cut down on the interceptions because he hasn't played."

It would make sense for all parties involved for Winston to spend at least another season in New Orleans.

Winston would get a shot to compete for a starting job inside a system he is familiar with, while the Saints would have two solid options to replace Brees, instead of starting over again at the position.

Hill turned in three 200-yard performances during Brees' injury absence, but he only had two touchdown passes in that span.

Winston was not on the field much this season, but he did play a role in the divisional-round loss to Tampa Bay by throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass.

If Winston cuts down on the turnovers that plagued him in Tampa Bay, he could once again be an NFL starter.

The only way for New Orleans to know that for sure is to bring him back based off what it saw in 2020 and have him go head-to-head with Hill for the starting job.

The other quarterback scenario features Hill earning the job without much competition if Winston signs elsewhere. In that case, the Saints should try to draft a quarterback at some point in April.