Biggest Winners and Losers from George Springer Signing $150M Blue Jays Contract

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The biggest free-agency news of the offseason broke late Tuesday night when outfielder George Springer agreed to a reported six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, per the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The 31-year-old posted a 140 OPS+ with 14 home runs and 32 RBI to finish 13th in AL MVP voting in 2020, and his 21.3 WAR over the past five seasons trail only Mike Trout (37.4), Mookie Betts (37.0) and Christian Yelich (23.3) among all outfielders.

He has been one of the game's marquee players, and he's a significant addition to a Blue Jays team on the rise.

However, the news has widespread implications beyond his impact in Toronto.

There's a shift of power at play in both the AL East and AL West and a depth chart to be sorted out in Toronto. The outfield market could also be set to take off as the other teams that were in the hunt to sign him turn their attention elsewhere.

With all of that in mind, we've run down the signing's biggest winners and losers.