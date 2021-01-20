Biggest Winners and Losers from George Springer Signing $150M Blue Jays Contract

Biggest Winners and Losers from George Springer Signing $150M Blue Jays ContractJanuary 20, 2021
The biggest free-agency news of the offseason broke late Tuesday night when outfielder George Springer agreed to a reported six-year, $150 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, per the MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
The 31-year-old posted a 140 OPS+ with 14 home runs and 32 RBI to finish 13th in AL MVP voting in 2020, and his 21.3 WAR over the past five seasons trail only Mike Trout (37.4), Mookie Betts (37.0) and Christian Yelich (23.3) among all outfielders.
He has been one of the game's marquee players, and he's a significant addition to a Blue Jays team on the rise.
However, the news has widespread implications beyond his impact in Toronto.
There's a shift of power at play in both the AL East and AL West and a depth chart to be sorted out in Toronto. The outfield market could also be set to take off as the other teams that were in the hunt to sign him turn their attention elsewhere.
With all of that in mind, we've run down the signing's biggest winners and losers.
Loser: Randal Grichuk? Rowdy Tellez? Alejandro Kirk?
The Toronto Blue Jays undoubtedly became a better team with the addition of George Springer, but the outfield was by no means the most glaring need on the roster.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (224 PA, 138 OPS+, 11 HR, 33 RBI) and Teoscar Hernandez (207 PA, 146 OPS+, 16 HR, 34 RBI) are both coming off breakout offensive seasons manning the corner spots, while veteran Randal Grichuk is still owed another $31 million over the next three years.
Someone is the odd-man out with Springer ticketed for the everyday center field job.
Assuming the player ousted from the outfield slides into the starting DH role, that could mean Rowdy Tellez serves as the starting first baseman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets his wish of shifting back to third base.
In that scenario, prospect Alejandro Kirk, who went 9-for-24 with three extra-base hits in his debut, sees his path to playing time blocked.
However, the possibility also remains that the Blue Jays could add Justin Turner to play third base or one of the market's available second basemen so that Cavan Biggio can slide to the hot corner. In that case, Tellez would seem to draw the short straw despite his significant power potential.
One way or another, someone just lost playing time in Toronto.
Winner: The Remaining Outfield Market
Now that the biggest domino on the free-agent outfielder market has fallen and the salary bar has been set, some of the other available talent might now see their markets start to take shape.
Longtime Boston Red Sox standout Jackie Bradley Jr. is the biggest consolation prize among available center fielders. He would be a logical replacement for Springer in Houston, though there are a bevy of other teams that make sense as well.
Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and Yasiel Puig are among the top corner outfielders looking for a new home, and they may start to see some movement as well.
Michael Brantley is also waiting out the slow-moving market, and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the potential for an "NBA-style package deal" of him and Springer, who are close friends. Maybe the Blue Jays are not finished adding to their already crowded outfield mix.
Even further down the market, veterans like Kevin Pillar, Cameron Maybin and Delino DeShields also benefit from the Springer signing, as it finally gets the ball rolling.
There are a lot of signings to be made between now and the starting spring training, and the floodgates could open now that one of the biggest names has finally signed.
Loser: The City of Houston
Ask Houston sports fans to make a list of the best athletes in their city going into 2020 and the trio of James Harden, Deshaun Watson and George Springer likely would have been near the top.
Harden is now playing for the Brooklyn Nets after requesting a trade.
Springer just signed with the Toronto Blue Jays after making it clear he didn't want to return to Houston in free agency.
And the writing is on the wall that Watson will be the next superstar out the door amid mounting frustrations with the Houston Texans front office.
That's a tough year for a sports city, especially considering the Astros, Rockets and Texans were all playoff teams in 2019. It certainly didn't seem like the city's title contention window would slam shut so quickly across all three major sports.
Winner: The Rest of the AL West
The Astros entered the AL West in 2013 as the doormat of the division, losing a franchise-record 111 games amid a full-scale rebuild. They followed that up with a 92-loss season, but quickly climbed the standings from there.
After snagging a surprise wild-card berth in 2015, they rattled off three straight division titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and even with a sub-.500 record this past season they managed to sneak into the postseason and advance to Game 7 of the ALCS.
In a bubble, losing Springer doesn't make them a non-contender, but it's only the beginning.
Justin Verlander, Zack Greinke and Lance McCullers Jr. are all free agents after the 2021 season, along with shortstop Carlos Correa who is headed for a huge payday and might be ready to abandon ship with no signs of an imminent extension.
Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez give the team an exciting young one-two punch offensively, and infield stalwarts Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve are both under contract through 2024, but this roster is not going to be the juggernaut it was just a few seasons ago.
That bodes well for an Oakland Athletics team that won the AL West title last year before being ousted by the Astros in the ALDS, as well as a Los Angeles Angels team desperate to contend, a Seattle Mariners squad nearing the turning point on a long rebuild, and even a Texas Rangers team embarking on a rebuild of their own.
The division is now up for grabs.
Loser: New York Mets
Not a good 24 hours for the New York Mets.
After recently hired general manager Jared Porter was fired on Tuesday morning for sending explicit pictures to a female reporter during his time with the Chicago Cubs, a team on a mission to make a major splash this offseason lost one of its top free-agent targets a matter of hours later.
The Mets were my choice as the most likely landing spot for Springer back in November, and their interest had been no secret dating back to the start of the offseason.
In the end, they came in with an offer of six years in the $120-125 million range, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, leaving them well short of what the Blue Jays were willing to spend.
If there's one thing Mets fans did not want to see this offseason following the sale of the team to billionaire Steve Cohen, it's another team outbidding them for a marquee free agent.
The Mets will be fine with Dominic Smith, Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto penciled in across the outfield, but it's not a promising start to their newfound spending power and ability to flex those muscles on the open market.
Winner: Toronto Blue Jays
- Russell Martin—five years, $82 million
- Hyun Jin Ryu—four years, $80 million
- A.J. Burnett—five years, $55 million (opt-out after three years)
- B.J. Ryan—five years, $47 million
- J.A. Happ—three years, $36 million
- Kendrys Morales—three years, $33 million
- Roger Clemens—three years, $24.75 million
- Tanner Roark—two years, $24 million
- Frank Thomas—two years, $18 million
- Randy Myers—three years, $18 million
The Blue Jays have handed out a few big contracts to retain their in-house talent, most notably the seven-year, $126 million extension Vernon Wells signed in December 2006 that had been the largest contract in franchise history prior to the Springer deal.
However, they have rarely been able to attract top-tier free-agent talent.
Here's a quick look at the 10 largest free agency deals in franchise history, courtesy of the chart that Andrew Stoeten of The Athletic put together and excluding re-signings:
That's not exactly a long history of reeling in top free agents, which is why the Springer signing and last year's Hyun Jin Ryu signing are so important in paving the way for future negotiations.
With an exciting young core, there are few teams with a brighter long-term outlook, and their ability to plug roster holes with outside additions could be the determining factor in whether they can make a title push.
Winner: George Springer
- Home: .259/.358/.461, 79 HR
- Road: .279/.364/.520, 95 HR
In a slow-moving market that was starting to look like it might not yield a significant multi-year payday for any of the market's top free agents, George Springer has emerged as one of the clear winners of the offseason.
MLBTradeRumors predicted a five-year, $125 million contract, and he ended up hitting that annual value while also securing an extra year.
His $25 million average annual value now trails only Mike Trout ($37.1 million) and Bryce Harper ($27.5 million) among all outfielders, and it's tied with Joey Votto for the 20th-highest salary in the majors.
Leaving the only team he has known and the "hitter-friendly" environment of Minute Maid Park might seem like a drawback, but he has actually performed better on the road over the course of his career:
Taking that one step further, he has absolutely raked in Toronto with a .358/.453/.604 line and three home runs at Rogers Center in the admittedly small sample size of 65 plate appearances.
Joining an exciting young team on the rise whose window of contention is just now opening, Springer finds himself in an ideal situation after nabbing a best-case scenario payday.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.