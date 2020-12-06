Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land Jackie Bradley Jr. in Free Agency

3 of 10

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

15. San Diego Padres

The Padres seem to have finally found the long-term answer in center field in Trent Grisham. Still, they could use additional outfield depth. Tommy Pham and Wil Myers are slated to start at the corners, but the only other outfielders on the 40-man roster are Greg Allen, Jorge Ona and Jorge Mateo. They can aim a bit lower for a fourth outfielder, but never say never with general manager A.J. Preller.

14. Washington Nationals

The Nationals cut ties with Adam Eaton and Taylor this offseason, leaving an outfield vacancy alongside Juan Soto and Victor Robles. They could give Andrew Stevenson a longer look after he hit .366/.447/.732 with 10 extra-base hits in 47 plate appearances, but he has generally been viewed as a glove-first fourth outfielder. After Washington struggled offensively, Bradley might not fit what they're looking for, but it's a thin outfield market, so he can't be ruled out.

13. Chicago Cubs

The Cubs non-tendered Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr., leaving Ian Happ and Jason Heyward as the only outfielders on the 40-man roster. They'll add at least one starting-caliber outfielder, and shifting Happ to left field would make sense given his below-average career metrics in center field (-5 DRS). An on-base standout like Michael Brantley or Grossman should be their top target, but Bradley is also a potential fit.

12. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have settled for one-year, stopgap options the last few offseasons, and they could take a similar approach again while they continue to wait on the development of their young talent. However, after a surprising 17-16 start to the 2020 season, perhaps they're willing to open things up a bit this offseason. The outfield is an obvious area to upgrade, and Bradley could also be a solid veteran voice in the clubhouse.

11. Miami Marlins

Marte was a two-time Gold Glove winner in left field before he shifted to center field in Pittsburgh, so his presence on the Marlins roster is not a roadblock to signing Bradley. Corey Dickerson and Garrett Cooper could platoon in right field, though that would essentially mean throwing in the towel on Lewis Brinson. The Marlins are one of the tough teams to nail down this offseason.

10. Texas Rangers

The Rangers have long been searching for an answer in center field, and they may have one in Leody Taveras. He made his MLB debut in July at age 21, but he hit just .227 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate and would benefit from further development. Despite an offseason of cost-cutting, the front office could still plug a hole and add a veteran voice to the rebuild if the price is right.

9. Cleveland Indians

Remember the days of Albert Belle, Kenny Lofton and Manny Ramirez patrolling the Cleveland outfield? How far that unit has fallen. None of the team's starting outfielders posted an OPS+ above 80 in 2020, and two of them—Delino DeShields and Tyler Naquin—have since been shown the door. They're cutting costs as usual, but Bradley could be a worthwhile investment if they still view themselves as a 2021 contender.

8. Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are one of the few teams that can justify targeting Bradley to play a position other than center field. They already have a Gold Glove center fielder in Luis Robert, but with a stacked offense in place, they could prioritize defense when addressing their right field vacancy. The pitching staff would certainly welcome the idea of Robert and Bradley sharing the same outfield.