Ranking the Chances for Every MLB Team to Land George Springer in Free Agency

23. Los Angeles Angels

With Mike Trout locked into one spot, Justin Upton still owed $51 million over the next two years, and up-and-comers Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh both vying for playing time, the outfield is not a clear area of need for an Angels team with a long shopping list.

22. Colorado Rockies

The Rockies ranked 28th in the majors with an 80 OPS+ as a team in 2020, so despite the perennial need for pitching help, the offense will also need to be addressed this winter. With Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon already locked up, it's fair to question how many more long-term deals the front office wants on the books, especially if they intend to extend shortstop Trevor Story before he reaches free agency next offseason.

21. Los Angeles Dodgers

Even with Joc Pederson potentially departing, the Dodgers still have A.J. Pollock, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts penciled into starting spots in the outfield, along with slugger DJ Peters as an option on the 40-man roster. There's a good chance they will be in the market for an outfielder, but more for a platoon or fourth outfielder type.

20. New York Yankees

The Yankees have Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Clint Frazier and Mike Tauchman as their four MLB outfielders, along with Giancarlo Stanton who played 13 games in the outfield in 2020 in the DH role. On top of that, there's also a good chance Brett Gardner will be brought back for another year. Even with all the injuries, outfield depth has rarely been an issue.

19. Atlanta Braves

Even if Marcell Ozuna and Nick Markakis both depart, the Braves still have Ronald Acuna Jr., Adam Duvall, Ender Inciarte, Cristian Pache and Drew Waters as options in the outfield. Ozuna made a great impression in the clubhouse, so if they are going to spend big on an outfielder, he's the obvious target.

18. Minnesota Twins

Left fielder Eddie Rosario has been mentioned often as a non-tender candidate this offseason. That move would free up some money, but it would likely be directed toward shoring up the starting rotation behind Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios and Michael Pineda, with the vacant left field job going to top prospect Alex Kirilloff after he made his MLB debut in the playoffs.

17. Seattle Mariners

With outfielders Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic and deadline addition Taylor Trammell headlining one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, along with 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis, the future looks extremely bright in the Seattle outfield. They have the financial flexibility to make a splash, but Springer isn't the most logical target.

16. Milwaukee Brewers

Could the Brewers view Springer as a long-term replacement for Lorenzo Cain? It's not out of the question, especially given the dearth of high-ceiling position-player talent in the Milwaukee farm system. That said, it's hard to ignore the fact that the only nine-figure deal the team has ever handed out was a five-year, $105 million extension to Ryan Braun. They rarely dive into the deep end of free agency.

15. Cincinnati Reds

The Reds gave matching four-year, $64 million contracts to Nick Castellanos and Mike Moustakas last offseason and the offense still proved to be their undoing. Shogo Akiyama flopped in his stateside debut after starring in Japan, which does leave a hole in center field, but signing Springer would be a serious all-in move by a Reds team that is more than one big piece away from contending for a title.

14. Texas Rangers

The Rangers have used 35 different Opening Day center fielders over the course of their 60-year history, with no one appearing on that list more than four times. That could finally be solved with the addition of Springer, but after a 22-38 season and with the front office talking about trimming payroll, the outlook here is murky at best.