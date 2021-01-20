Bills' Keys to Win Playoff Matchup vs. Chiefs

0 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills can earn a Super Bowl berth on Sunday by avenging one of their three regular-season defeats.

Sean McDermott's squad mustered 17 points in a Week 6 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. After that loss, the Bills won all but one game to qualify for the AFC Championship Game.

Leslie Frazier's defensive unit is coming off one of its best performances of the season, and it needs to replicate that type of performance to limit Kansas City's top stars.

In case a high-scoring affair breaks out, the Bills need to make a few offensive tweaks to ensure they can keep up with Kansas City.

One way to do that is to have a much more balanced attack than the divisional round, when Devin Singletary was not heard from much in the ground game.