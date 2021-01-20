NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, P.J. Tucker and Kevin Porter Jr.January 20, 2021
The aftershocks of the colossal James Harden deal are still being felt across the NBA world.
Details are surfacing about other offers for the former MVP. Questions are being raised about his old Houston Rockets teammates being left behind.
Elsewhere, a recent first-round draft pick could be on his way out of Northeast Ohio.
We're breaking down all the buzz here.
Houston's Astronomic Asking Price for Harden Included Ben Simmons, Draft Picks
The Philadelphia 76ers were always a logical landing spot for Harden.
Between his history with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, the awkward on-court fit of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and Philly's proximity to championship contention, there were multiple avenues connecting the Beard to the City of Brotherly Love.
The Sixers neared the goal line on a blockbuster deal, so much so they informed the agents of Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle of an expected trade, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. What makes that tidbit even more interesting is the fact the Rockets reportedly requested everything and the kitchen sink in return for Harden.
"League sources say the Rockets demanded Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey and three first-round picks from the Sixers in return for Harden," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.
If that asking price didn't scare off the Sixers—a source told Pompey that Maxey was not part of the deal—then it's fair to wonder whether more Simmons' trade rumors could surface sooner than later. The Sixers still need a dynamic shot-creator on the perimeter, and while Harden is off the board, there's a chance Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine (or both) could be made available between now and the deadline.
Should those players hit the trade block, it will be fascinating to see whether Simmons' name bounces around the rumor mill again.
Trade Value Set for P.J. Tucker; Suitors Lining Up
Houston, you might have an identity crisis.
The post-Harden Rockets could play things out with their roster as is. While clearly not a championship contender, maybe this group becomes playoff-feisty. Christian Wood is a rising star, John Wall is in the ballpark of his previous form, Victor Oladipo looks great and Jae'Sean Tate might be a real find.
Saying that, there's absolutely a scenario in which the Beard blockbuster sends the Rockets snowballing into a fire sale. Win-now shoppers are hoping for the latter with an eye on physical defender and spot-up sniper P.J. Tucker.
"Numerous teams have already inquired about the stout versatile defender, and league sources say Houston is currently demanding three second-round draft picks for the upcoming unrestricted free agent," O'Connor reported.
Tucker's tenacity and shooting touch would be welcome additions for clubs in the market for frontcourt muscle. It will be interesting to see, then, whether someone deems this a reasonable asking price or even jumps ahead of the competition by putting a late first-rounder on the table.
Kevin Porter Jr. Appears on His Way out of Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers received instant returns after investing the 30th pick of the 2019 draft (acquired at the steep cost of four second-rounders) in Kevin Porter Jr. A plucky defender with a deep bag of scoring trips, he posted the 14th-highest scoring average of his draft class with an even 10 points per game.
But that might be the extent of his contributions to Cleveland.
Porter, who hasn't played this season because of personal issues, "is expected to be traded or released following an outburst Friday in the Cavs locker room," The Athletic's Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon reported.
Porter reportedly became irate when the team gave his old locker to newcomer Taurean Prince and moved Porter's locker "to the wall where the younger, end-of-bench players reside." Porter "began yelling and at one point threw food," and when confronted by general manager Koby Altman, Porter "remained combative with his boss."
The Cavs are now looking for takers, but this report might have torpedoed his trade value. With the prospects of a release already being discussed, potential suitors could just wait it out and see whether Porter reaches free agency. Given Cleveland's attempt to create a culture under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the Cavs won't want this distraction hanging over their heads for long.