NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, P.J. Tucker and Kevin Porter Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers were always a logical landing spot for Harden.

Between his history with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, the awkward on-court fit of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and Philly's proximity to championship contention, there were multiple avenues connecting the Beard to the City of Brotherly Love.

The Sixers neared the goal line on a blockbuster deal, so much so they informed the agents of Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle of an expected trade, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. What makes that tidbit even more interesting is the fact the Rockets reportedly requested everything and the kitchen sink in return for Harden.

"League sources say the Rockets demanded Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey and three first-round picks from the Sixers in return for Harden," The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported.

If that asking price didn't scare off the Sixers—a source told Pompey that Maxey was not part of the deal—then it's fair to wonder whether more Simmons' trade rumors could surface sooner than later. The Sixers still need a dynamic shot-creator on the perimeter, and while Harden is off the board, there's a chance Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine (or both) could be made available between now and the deadline.

Should those players hit the trade block, it will be fascinating to see whether Simmons' name bounces around the rumor mill again.