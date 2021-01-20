Biggest Offseason Contract Decisions for Browns

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their best year since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999. Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and the team's decision-makers are faced with the task of turning one great season into a full-blown culture shift.

Great seasons can be crafted when everything clicks. Sustained success takes good decision-making, the right investments and a bit of luck.

The Browns have finally assembled a roster with talent worth keeping around. Now comes the difficult process of determining who they will prioritize keeping and who will be too expensive to have around long-term.

The team enters a pivotal offseason with some important decisions to make and just enough cap flexibility to be in a good position. According to Over the Cap, they will enter the offseason with around $22 million in cap space.

It's a number that gives them the eighth-most effective cap space of anyone in the league but not quite the exorbitant amount that teams like the Jaguars and Jets will have to spend.

Here's a look at every free agent they will have to make a decision on that played more than 45 percent of the season's snaps:

CB Terrance Mitchell

S Andrew Sendejo

LB B.J. Goodson

DE Olivier Vernon

S Karl Joseph

DT Larry Ogunjobi

CB Kevin Johnson

LB Malcolm Smith

WR Rashard Higgins

Some of these players it will be easy to watch walk away but others will be more important to keep around. Others are going to take some serious consideration.