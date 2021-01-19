    George Springer Rumors: Blue Jays Have Deal in Place Amid Mets Interest

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 20, 2021
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    File-This Oct 16, 2020, file photo shows Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series in San Diego. Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from their former teams. Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman, and San Francisco's Kevin Gausman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed with free agent outfielder George Springer on a six-year, $150 million deal, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier Tuesday that Springer and the Jays were in agreement as well.

    Brendon Kuhn of Blue Jays Nation was first to report that a deal between Springer and the Jays was done pending a physical, and Joey Vendetta of Sportsnet confirmed that news.

    The multiple Jays connections come amid rumors linking Springer and the Mets, who Heyman previously reported were "still in" the race for the outfielder's services.

    New York has apparently lost the race for the 31-year-old Springer, who has played all seven of his MLB seasons with the Astros, winning the 2017 World Series and the 2019 American League pennant with the team. The three-time All-Star had 14 home runs, 32 RBI and a .265 batting average (.899 OPS) last year.

    He'd be an excellent addition to a 32-28 team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The young Jays feature some potential 25-and-under superstars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

    The farm system also has one of baseball's top right-handed pitching prospects in Nate Pearson, who is ranked No. 6 overall on MLB Pipeline's prospect list.

    The future is bright in Toronto, and adding Springer would only make it better.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Apparently the Blue Jays and George Springer have a deal

      Apparently the Blue Jays and George Springer have a deal
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Apparently the Blue Jays and George Springer have a deal

      Cam Lewis
      via BlueJaysNation

      Today in Blue Jays History: Jays Trade for Grichuk

      Today in Blue Jays History: Jays Trade for Grichuk
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Today in Blue Jays History: Jays Trade for Grichuk

      Bluebird Banter
      via Bluebird Banter

      Gregor Chisholm: The Blue Jays get their bullpen in order while they wait for decisions from bigger names

      Gregor Chisholm: The Blue Jays get their bullpen in order while they wait for decisions from bigger names
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      Gregor Chisholm: The Blue Jays get their bullpen in order while they wait for decisions from bigger names

      Gregor Chisholm
      via thestar.com

      MLB free agency: Blue Jays, reliever Kirby Yates agree to deal, per report

      MLB free agency: Blue Jays, reliever Kirby Yates agree to deal, per report
      Toronto Blue Jays logo
      Toronto Blue Jays

      MLB free agency: Blue Jays, reliever Kirby Yates agree to deal, per report

      Matt Snyder
      via CBSSports.com