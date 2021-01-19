George Springer Rumors: Blue Jays Have Deal in Place Amid Mets Interest

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed with free agent outfielder George Springer on a six-year, $150 million deal, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported earlier Tuesday that Springer and the Jays were in agreement as well.

Brendon Kuhn of Blue Jays Nation was first to report that a deal between Springer and the Jays was done pending a physical, and Joey Vendetta of Sportsnet confirmed that news.

The multiple Jays connections come amid rumors linking Springer and the Mets, who Heyman previously reported were "still in" the race for the outfielder's services.

New York has apparently lost the race for the 31-year-old Springer, who has played all seven of his MLB seasons with the Astros, winning the 2017 World Series and the 2019 American League pennant with the team. The three-time All-Star had 14 home runs, 32 RBI and a .265 batting average (.899 OPS) last year.

He'd be an excellent addition to a 32-28 team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The young Jays feature some potential 25-and-under superstars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio.

The farm system also has one of baseball's top right-handed pitching prospects in Nate Pearson, who is ranked No. 6 overall on MLB Pipeline's prospect list.



The future is bright in Toronto, and adding Springer would only make it better.