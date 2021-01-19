Florida Routs Keon Johnson, No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 in SEC Action

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

The Tennessee Volunteers have played excellent defense all season. But Tuesday, the Florida Gators were the ones who clamped down.

Florida held No. 6 Tennessee to just 29.3 percent shooting in a 75-49 rout in SEC men's basketball action. That defense—and a balanced offensive effort with five players registering at least nine points—was enough for the homestanding Gators to pull off the upset.

Florida registered 11 steals, forced 18 turnovers, bested the Vols on the boards 44-36 and held UT to 28 points below its season average (77.2). Tennessee didn't help its cause, shooting a woeful 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) from deep.

Add it all up, and you have the recipe for a surprising blowout.

Key Stats

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Omar Payne, FLA: Nine points, nine rebounds, five blocks

Tre Mann, FLA: 12 points, three assists

Noah Locke, FLA: 14 points

John Fulkerson, TEN: 15 points, five assists

Keon Johnson, TEN: Eight points

Victor Bailey Jr., TEN: Four points

No Colin Castleton and Scottie Lewis, No Problem

Florida was without its third- and fourth-leading scorers in Colin Castleton and Scottie Lewis, respectively, making Tuesday's upset win all the more improbable.

The Gators sure didn't miss a beat, though, relying on a fantastic defensive effort to make up for the loss in scoring options. Payne was basically a one-man wrecking crew with his rim protection.

This is the sort of performance that can turn a season around. If this Florida continues to show up, well, the rest of the SEC will be taking notice.

Tennessee Has to Brush This One Off

Sometimes, you just stink. And Tennessee flat out stunk on Tuesday.

It's hard to disconnect Tuesday's result from the ongoing NCAA scandal Tennessee finds itself embroiled in, with athletic director Phil Fulmer retiring on Monday and football head coach Jeremy Pruitt fired for cause. That may not have anything to do with the men's basketball team, but there's nonetheless a shadow hanging over the school at the moment.

A win on Tuesday might have brightened things in Knoxville a bit. No dice. The Volunteers remain a major threat to win the SEC, however. Erasing the blowout loss vs. Florida will help in that pursuit, especially with a tough matchup against Missouri on the horizon.

What's Next?

Tennessee will attempt to rebound at home against No. 19 Missouri at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Florida will look to make it two wins in a row when it visits Georgia at 2 p.m. ET Saturday.