WWE Plans to Have Live Audience at WrestleMania 37, Stephanie McMahon Says

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is looking to have live fans for WrestleMania 37 in April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"I'm thrilled and excited because, hopefully, this will be the first opportunity for us to have our fans back in attendance," WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said to TMZ Sports. "That's the current plan. Of course, ticket information is not available yet 'cause we're still trying to figure out all the different machinations."

Raymond James Stadium is hosting Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in December he was unsure of what the NFL's attendance policy will be.

McMahon told TMZ Sports that WWE will be looking to the Super Bowl as a guide.

"We're gonna learn a lot from [the NFL] logistically, etc., and really best practices, what works, what doesn't work," she said. "But, man, we can't wait to come in and for two nights hopefully really rock that pirate ship."

WrestleMania 37 was originally slated for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

However, strict state regulations on large gatherings took that option off the table if WWE wanted to have fans on hand. The Showcase of the Immortals will now be hitting Southern California in April 2023.

WrestleMania 36 was the first WWE pay-per-view impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company moved it from Tampa to behind closed doors at its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Now, WWE has another chance to stage WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium with something closer to the show's original scale.