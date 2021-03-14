    CJ McCollum Targeting Next Week for Return to Trail Blazers from Foot Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 14, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum runs to the other end of the court after scoring against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Trail Blazers won 125-99. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum could return next week from the broken foot that has kept him out since Jan. 16. 

    "If I was a betting man, I would bet on next week, but I can't bet on sports," McCollum told Jason Quick of The Athletic on Sunday, two days after he had his first on-court workout. 

    The Lehigh product, who has become a prominent part of the Blazers lineup, got off to a dominant start in 2020-21. Through 13 games, he averaged 26.7 points, 5.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds before suffering a hairline fracture and mid-foot sprain that was expected to sideline him for at least four weeks.

    The injury was his third foot fracture in eight years, per Casey Holdahl of NBA.com. 

    "You always want to get back as soon as possible, but you have to understand the long game," he said in February. "Your health is extremely important; you only get one of these body parts, so you've got to take good care of them."

    His absence was a blow to an already-battered Trail Blazers lineup, with center Jusuf Nurkic set to miss eight weeks after fracturing his wrist a week before McCollum's injury. Nurkic is also expected to return soon, though he is limited with a calf issue amid his rehab. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The team has gone 14-10 while McCollum was sidelined.

    Without McCollum, Portland will continue to turn to Gary Trent Jr., who has averaged 15.2 points per game through 35 appearances this season, including 22 starts. Damian Lillard, who is averaging 29.7 points and 8.0 assists, will still play a big role in the team's offensive production. 

    Related

      Klay Thompson Talks Achilles Injury Rehab, Expectations for Return

      Klay Thompson Talks Achilles Injury Rehab, Expectations for Return
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Klay Thompson Talks Achilles Injury Rehab, Expectations for Return

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline

      How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades Every Contender Should Consider 🤔

      @danfavale shares one move that each of these eight teams should pull the trigger on

      Trades Every Contender Should Consider 🤔
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Trades Every Contender Should Consider 🤔

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Portland Trail Blazers get 26 points from Carmelo Anthony, who reaches another milestone during 125-121 win at Minnesota: Game rewind

      Portland Trail Blazers get 26 points from Carmelo Anthony, who reaches another milestone during 125-121 win at Minnesota: Game rewind
      Portland Trail Blazers logo
      Portland Trail Blazers

      Portland Trail Blazers get 26 points from Carmelo Anthony, who reaches another milestone during 125-121 win at Minnesota: Game rewind

      oregonlive
      via oregonlive