Mets Won't Hire Jared Porter's GM Replacement Until After 2021 Season

New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson addressed the circumstances that preceded the firing of general manager Jared Porter and announced the team doesn't intend to hire a replacement until next offseason.

"It was late in the process when we made a search for a GM, we're even later now," Alderson told reporters. "While Jared presents a void, I'm very confident in the group we have."

On Monday night, ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images" to a female reporter in 2016. One of the photos was of an erect penis.

Alderson said Tuesday he wasn't aware of the allegations until learning of ESPN's story and that Porter wouldn't have been hired in the first place if they had surfaced before then:

He added the Mets fired Porter for cause, thus terminating Porter's employment one month into his four-year contract.

According to Kimes and Passan, Porter struck up a conversation with the woman while they were working their respective jobs. He was the Chicago Cubs' director of professional scouting at the time.

They exchanged messages on the phone until Porter shared a photo of a man's groin area with a bulge in his pants. The woman ceased communicating with him, but he continued to write to her and share explicit pictures:

"Porter continued texting her anyway, sending dozens of messages despite the lack of a response. On Aug. 11, 2016, a day after asking her to meet him at a hotel in Los Angeles, Porter sent the woman 17 pictures. The first 15 photos were of the hotel and its restaurants. The 16th was the same as an earlier photo of the bulge in the pants. The 17th was of a bare penis."

Porter acknowledged texting with the reporter to ESPN but denied the lewd phots were of him, saying they were "kinda like joke-stock images."

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported MLB is planning to investigate the situation, which could lead to a league-wide suspension for Porter.